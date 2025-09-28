6 hours ago

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Alex Segbefia, has emphasized that Ghana’s decentralization agenda cannot succeed through policies and structures alone, but must be driven by a transformation in attitudes, values, and behavior across all levels of governance.

Speaking at the closing session of the National Dialogue on Decentralization in Accra, Dr. Segbefia highlighted the need for ethical leadership, responsive service delivery, and a culture of accountability, which he said must become the norm rather than the exception.

He described the media as the “final frontier” in the decentralization process, stressing its crucial role in amplifying citizen voices, promoting transparency, and holding public institutions accountable.

The two-day dialogue brought together policymakers, civil society groups, and experts, with participants consistently calling for a “reset” in Ghana’s approach to decentralization.

Key recommendations included:



Aligning ministries more closely with local authorities,



Guaranteeing predictable resources for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs),



Embedding stronger accountability mechanisms in governance, and



Leveraging digital innovation to enhance efficiency.

Dr. Segbefia commended the Minister of Local Government, the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation, development partners, and participants for their contributions.

He urged stakeholders to maintain the momentum generated by the dialogue to resolve what he described as Ghana’s enduring “decentralization puzzle.”