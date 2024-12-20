39 minutes ago

The Bread Sellers Association, residents, and other local groups in Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Eastern Region, are urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare Frank Annoh Dompreh the winner of the 2024 parliamentary election.

The residents claim that, majority of votes cast in the constituency were in favor of the NPP candidate.

Tensions are mounting in Nsawam-Adoagyiri as the Bread Sellers Association, residents, and other local groups express frustration over what they describe as undue delays in announcing the rightful winner of the just-ended parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference, the residents stressed the significant contributions Annoh Dompreh has made to the constituency, particularly to women and vulnerable groups.

They said the Majority Chief Whip secured a clear majority in the polls and called on the EC to declare the results in his favour, urging that this step would restore peace and bring prosperity to the area.