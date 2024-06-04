42 minutes ago

A decomposing body has been retrieved by Nigerian security officials in a secluded area around the residence of Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, a Nigerian businessman suspected to have abducted a Ghanaian lady and her Nigerian friend.

A video shared by Nigerian human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu on Instagram shows the decomposing body wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a nearby bush around the residence of the suspect.

According to Harrison, a similar curtain used to wrap the body was found in the house of Andrews at No 48 Stallion Street, Ogbor-Hill, Aba, Abia State in southeastern Nigeria.

“Witnesses say that the body has been here for over a month and that there was no head, some parts of the body were removed. The curtain we found here is the same one we found hanging in his house,” he stated.

The missing Ghanaian, Afiba Abigail Tandoh, was last seen in April in Abia State. She has since been reported missing along with her friend, Celine Chidinma Ndidum.

The duo are said to have made the trip to southern Rivers State, where they were due to attend a wedding that was cancelled at the last minute.

Daily Guide Newspaper recently reported that Andrew Amechi Otchipo, a 52-year-old British Nigerian with deep connections in Nigeria was arrested in connection with the disappearance of the two friends.

"Otchipo, a supposed notorious figure wanted by security agencies, was apprehended by Interpol in Nigeria to aid in investigations related to the disappearance of the two women.

"Close Circuit Camera (CCTV) footage from the hotel where the trio met revealed crucial evidence linking the suspect to the missing girls, including personal belongings such as the ladies' handbags, ATM cards among others were found in his residence," the report said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Ameachi is reported to have been killed during the course of investigation into the matter.

The suspect according to reports was slain while being transported to Abuja by the police.

Harrison who has been following the case, reported that the businessman was shot after attempting an escape during the trip to Abuja.