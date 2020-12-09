9 hours ago

Incumbent Member of Parliament(MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye who lost the December 7 Parliamentary elections to the NDC Benjamin Ayiku Narteh has congratulated the MP-elect.

Dr Okoe Boye had 54,072 votes while the winner Benjamin Ayiku Narteh had 55,938 winning with a margin of 1,866 votes.

The Deputy Minister for Health has taken to his Facebook page to express his gratitude to his constituents for the opportunity given him to serve the last four years.

He posted: "I am grateful to my constituents for the opportunity to serve them in the past four years. Congratulations to Ben Ayiku, the Ledzokuku MP elect. In all things we give him thanks. Let's build this country together with or without political office for it is our efforts now that will create the Ghana we desire for our children and children's children. I thank you all for the well wishes🙏🏽.