Interim head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith is not throwing in the towel yet after his side were beaten by Al Hilal on Wednesday in the first leg of the CAF Champions League.

Despite suffering a disappointing one nil loss, a defiant Johnson Smith believes his side can overturn the results in Omdurman early next year.

Kotoko looked disjointed and lacking killer instincts upfront on Wednesday as they were beaten at their own backyard.

Facing an uphill task of needing at least two unanswered goals before securing qualification into the next stage, Smith believes his side is capable of overturning the results.

The Kotoko coach admits that Al Hilal is an good experienced side and he will have to work on the psyche of his boys.

"We are working on the boys mentality following yesterday's defeat, there are more games to play. The next game is the most important."

"And also, we struggle in games at the Accra Stadium. The Al Hilal side is matured and a very disciplined side."

"I strongly believe we will secure a good results in Omdurman and qualify", he concluded.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Omdurman to play Al Hilal in the second leg of the last preliminary round of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League on 6th January 2021.