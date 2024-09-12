2 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has been spotted getting cozy with an unidentified man, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

In a video shared on her social media page, the popular host of The Delay Show was captured in an elevator, vibing and taking mirror selfies with the man.

The two appeared relaxed and happy, smiling as they posed together in the elevator, which had only them in it.

Delay shared the video with the caption, “Sooth my nervous system so I know it's real.”

The post has since generated buzz on social media, with some netizens suggesting that Delay has finally revealed her relationship status.

They believe this is her way of confirming that she is indeed in a relationship.

However, other netizens, who are skeptical about Delay’s public display of affection, have argued that her typical private nature makes it unlikely that she would openly showcase her romantic life.

For years, Delay's relationship status has been a topic of curiosity, as she has never hinted at being in a relationship and has consistently maintained that she is single.

