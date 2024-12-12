2 hours ago

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has advised the incoming administration of John Mahama to approach their overwhelming electoral victory with humility and a focus on serving the nation.

During a media interaction regarding the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) decisive victory in the 2024 elections, Mr. Domelevo highlighted that the majority of parliamentary seats won reflects the people’s trust in Mahama to provide effective governance.

“The expectation is for him to leave a legacy of unprecedented good governance over the next four years. He should not exploit his majority in Parliament to push through policies that may not serve the people’s interests.

“Any amendments to the Constitution or laws aimed at improving governance should be pursued thoughtfully,” he stated.

Mr. Domelevo also advocated for the complete separation of the Attorney General’s office from the Ministry of Justice to strengthen accountability.

He argued that, a cabinet minister serving as Attorney General could not effectively hold fellow ministers accountable.

“There’s no way you can sit in cabinet, contribute to policy decisions, and later hold your colleagues accountable for implementing decisions that may have been influenced by your advice,” he noted.

“There’s no room for a honeymoon. President Mahama and his team must start work immediately. He has the advantage of experience, having been in office before, and should prioritize recovering the looted funds as he pledged. Immediate action is critical to ensure these funds are not taken out of the country,” Mr. Domelevo urged.

He called on the incoming administration to focus on the urgent task of rebuilding trust and delivering on the people’s mandate.