2 hours ago

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has expressed deep concern over what he describes as Ghana’s inability to inspire hope among its citizens, particularly young people, despite decades of democratic governance.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, during the presentation of his six-pillar policy vision ahead of the NPP’s flagbearer contest, the former NPP General Secretary argued that democracy has not delivered the meaningful transformation many Ghanaians expected.

According to Mr. Agyepong, nearly 70 years after independence, it is time for honest national reflection.

“After almost seven decades of self-rule, we must pause and ask ourselves a very difficult question: Is this all there is?” he said.

He contended that while government statistics and macroeconomic indicators may suggest progress, they fail to capture the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

“We see the figures and the percentages, but beyond that, we see the decimals — the real lives behind the numbers,” he noted. “The frustration of the youth, unemployed graduates, and families struggling to make ends meet tells a different story.”

Mr. Agyepong highlighted long-standing challenges in key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public service delivery, arguing that weak systems continue to deny many Ghanaians the opportunity to realise their full potential.

“Poverty still manifests itself in ways that are simply unacceptable. Too many citizens remain trapped by systems that are not working optimally for them,” he said.

He also described illegal mining (galamsey) as a national crisis that threatens the country’s future, calling it an existential danger that demands firm and courageous leadership.

In concluding his remarks, Mr. Agyepong said Ghana’s politics has failed to offer sufficient optimism for the future.

“In essence, our politics has not generated enough hope. Democracy, as practised, has not delivered the dividends our people were promised,” he stated.

He said his six-pillar vision is intended to reset governance priorities, restore public confidence, and place Ghana on a path of inclusive, sustainable development if he is given the opportunity to lead.