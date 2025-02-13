3 hours ago

Denmark’s parliament has advised politicians and staff against using the Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek over security concerns, following a similar move by Norway.

Danish Parliament Advises Against Chinese AI Chatbot DeepSeek

Danish politicians and parliamentary staff have been urged to avoid downloading or using the Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek on official devices, citing security concerns. The recommendation, issued by the parliament’s Presidium, follows growing concerns over data privacy linked to Chinese-owned technology platforms.

According to reports from Danish state media on Thursday, the Presidium—the highest governing authority within Denmark’s parliament—strongly advised lawmakers and staff to delete the DeepSeek app from their phones, computers, and tablets.

Security Fears Prompt Official Warning

An official email, reported by Danish broadcaster DR, conveyed the advisory to members of parliament and their staff, stressing that the recommendation was a "preliminary consideration." This move aligns with similar actions taken by other European countries, including Norway, which has imposed a complete ban on DeepSeek.

Denmark has previously expressed security concerns over Chinese-owned digital platforms. The country had earlier warned against using the TikTok app on government devices, reflecting broader worries about data security and potential foreign interference.

Broader European and Global Concerns

Denmark’s stance on DeepSeek mirrors growing restrictions on Chinese technology across Europe and the West. The European Union has already implemented a ban on TikTok for official work phones, citing potential risks related to data privacy. Additionally, multiple U.S. states have restricted the use of TikTok, reinforcing global apprehensions over Chinese-owned applications.

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has repeatedly denied allegations of sharing user data with the Chinese government. The company has dismissed these bans as being based on a "fundamental misunderstanding of our corporate structure."

Calls for Nationwide Ban on DeepSeek and TikTok

The Danish Association of Engineers has also urged the government to take stricter measures against DeepSeek and other Chinese applications. The organization has called for a nationwide ban on these platforms for all public-sector employees, emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity protocols.

With mounting pressure from cybersecurity experts and Western governments, Denmark’s latest advisory signals a growing effort to safeguard sensitive political and governmental data from potential foreign threats. The decision on whether to impose an outright ban on DeepSeek remains under discussion.