49 minutes ago

08 Dennis APPIAH (asse) - 10 Nathanael MBUKU (asse) during the Ligue 2 BKT Playoffs match between Saint Etienne and Rodez at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on May 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France.(Photo by Philippe Lecoeur/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah played a crucial role in Saint-Etienne's 2-0 victory over Rodez in Ligue 2 on Friday evening, ensuring their place in the elite promotion play-offs.

The pre-match statistics favored Rodez, who had two wins and two draws against Saint-Etienne in their head-to-head record.

However, Saint-Etienne reversed their fortunes with a dominant display at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Appiah was introduced in the 77th minute, replacing Yvann Maçon. By this time, Saint-Etienne had already shown their dominance with superior possession and numerous shots on goal.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 64th minute when Irvin Cardona scored a header from a superb Dylan Chambost cross.

As the match drew to a close, Saint-Etienne sought to solidify their victory. In the 90th minute, Nathanaël Mbuku made a solo run and finished coolly, with Appiah playing a key part in the build-up and being credited with the assist.

The 2-0 win capped off a strong performance from Saint-Etienne. Appiah's contribution was particularly noteworthy, having made 33 appearances and provided two assists in Ligue 2 this season.

His solid defensive work and crucial assist in the final minutes helped secure the team's spot in the promotion play-offs, highlighting his importance to the squad.