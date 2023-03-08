2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah played for his Belgium side Club Bruges as they were sent crashing out of the UEFA Champions League by Benfica on Tuesday evening at the Estadio da Luz.

The winger played for 75 minutes before he was replaced by Nusa by under-fire English coach Scott Parker.

Compatriot Dennis Odoi also came on in the 63rd minute as replaced for Mata Pedro Lourenco but could do very little in stopping the demolition.

Goncalo Ramos scored twice as Benfica emphatically beat Club Bruges to secure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The hosts, who won the first leg 2-0, opened the scoring in the first half with a smart finish from Rafa Silva.

Ramos then showed great footwork to make it 4-0 on aggregate, before stabbing home from close range.

Joao Mario's penalty and David Neres' finish wrapped up the win before Bjorn Meijer scored a stunning consolation.

It is the second successive season Benfica have reached the Champions League quarter-finals, though they have never progressed further and were beaten by Liverpool at that stage last term.

Scott Parker's Club Bruges rarely looked like turning the tie around, with Benfica even having the ball in the net after two minutes through Joao Mario, but it was ruled out for offside.