The Local Council of Churches at Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region, has received at least, fifty (50) infrared themometers from the Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum-Ampofo.

Mrs. Twum Ampofo, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, also presented hand sanitizers, veronica buckets, soap, tissues and over 5,000 nose masks to the constituents.

Presenting the items, Gifty Twum-Ampofo said, she thought it wise to support the churches in the area after easing of the restrictions by President Akufo-Addo.

She said this will go a long way in supporting the churches' fight against coronavirus in the constituency.

On health facility, she said: “Though we don’t have a municipal hospital, Abuakwa North can currently boasts of Osiem and Tafo government hospitals, as well as the Kukurantumi Community hospital. We also have 16 CHIP compounds”.

She has, therefore, called on Ghanaians to observe all the safety protocols to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly virus.

She also toured the voter registration centers and some selected Senior High School and Junior High School in the constituency.

Her visit was to welcome the students back to school after the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and also to thank the teaching and non-teaching staff for their commitment to their duties and also encourage them to continue to serve the country even in this difficult times.

She further encourages the students to take their studies seriously to pass their impending exams.

Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sensitized the teachers and the students on the need to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols been spelled by the government.

