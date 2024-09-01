3 hours ago

Spanish La Liga club Deportivo Alavés has successfully signed Ghanaian teenager Henry Opoku on a three-year deal during the summer transfer deadline day.

Opoku, an 18-year-old defensive midfielder, arrived in Spain last weekend to finalize his move from Ghanaian lower-tier side Atlanta Royals Academy to the Blue and Whites.

He completed a mandatory medical examination before signing a contract that will keep him at the club until 2027. The transfer was facilitated by the ARG Football Agency, a renowned football management firm.

As part of his development, Opoku has been assigned to Deportivo Alavés B, the club's reserve team, where he will continue to hone his skills and work toward breaking into the first team.

The young midfielder was highly regarded in the Ghanaian Division Two League last season for his standout performances with Atlanta Royals Academy in the Greater Accra Region.

Opoku joins a growing list of young Ghanaian talents making their way to Spain during this transfer window, following in the footsteps of Kwame Sosu Jnr and David Oduro, who have recently joined Real Betis and Barcelona, respectively.