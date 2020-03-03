1 hour ago

Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Patricia Appiagyei has pledged her support for Asanteman Amputee team after they paid a courtesy visit ahead of their friendly game.

The Asanteman Amputee football club will host Amugi Amputee Football club from Nsawam in the friendly in Kumasi.

The match will come-off on thr 14th March 2020 at Ashtown-Abes Park astro turf in Kumasi.

Both clubs will be meeting for the first time in friendly match in the to exbit amputee football has come to stay in the Ashanti Region after most Amputee clubs have been neglected.

The friendly game is also to create awareness for Ghanaians to come to their aid.

Hon Mama Pat assured the Asanteman amputee team of financial support.

"My minister and I will make sure to token of 20,000 Ghana cedis for winning the Ghana Amputee league" Deputy Regional Minister Patricia Appiagyei.

Chairman Benjamin Annor thanked the deputy Regional Minister on behalf of the Asanteman Amputer for her promise.

Asanteman Amputee won the 2017/18 Ghana Amputee League.

Amputee communication Director Akakpo Agodji