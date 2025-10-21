1 hour ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, has revealed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has not yet submitted the investigative docket required to begin the extradition process for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from the United States.

Speaking on GHOne TV, Mr. Srem-Sai explained that the Attorney General’s office is the only authority empowered to make formal extradition requests but cannot proceed without a complete case file from the OSP.

“We are the only authority that can make extradition requests. But we need a docket from the OSP to be able to initiate this process. As of today, we still do not have a docket. We have made several written requests over the past two months,” he said.

He added that no country would process an extradition request without comprehensive evidence and legal documentation, stressing that Ghana must present the same level of detail the United States provides when making such requests.

Meanwhile, Frank Davies, lawyer for Mr. Ofori-Atta, has dismissed claims that his client is on the run, insisting the former Minister is “doing well” and is available through legitimate legal channels.

The OSP initiated the Interpol Red Notice process in June after Mr. Ofori-Atta reportedly failed to return to Ghana for questioning over allegations of financial loss to the state.

The investigations focus on five major transactions during his tenure, including the National Cathedral project, the GRA-SML contract, the ECG-BXC termination, the ambulance spare parts deal, and payments from the GRA Tax Refund Account.