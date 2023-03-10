2 hours ago

Black Queens deputy captain Fafali Dumehasi has announced her retirement from International football after more than seven years in the national jersey.

Fafali who also played for Police Ladies Football Club announced her decision on Friday, March 10.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for the opportunity granted me to exhibit my talent and also to serve the Country” Fali said on Friday.

''I'm very grateful and wish to announce my retirement from the National Team, the astute shot stopper stated in a letter addressed to the General secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo.

She also expressed gratitude to her coaches and teammates both at club level and national side for making her career a fruitful one.

The goalkeeper who has already had stints with the Black Maidens and Princesses made her senior debut in 2014 in an International friendly against Japan and was an integral member of the Black Queens squad that won the 2015 All African games, where Ghana emerged as winners.

Fafali has also featured in three major African Women Cup Of Nations (AWCON) tournaments and was in post for Ghana during the Turkish Cup in Turkey, Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria, AWCON 2022 qualifiers and also an International friendly against Morocco prior to her retirement.

She is currently part of the Technical team of Police Ladies and has hinted on venturing into full time coaching.