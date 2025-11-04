2 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has announced the death of his father, Mr. John Azundem Apaak, who passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

Mr. Apaak, affectionately called Baba, was 81 years old and had recently marked his birthday on October 25.

In a statement signed by Dr. Apaak, the family described the late patriarch as “a man of deep faith and a devoted pastor of the Deeper Life Church in Bolgatanga.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our beloved father, Mr. John Azundem Apaak. He passed on to glory earlier today… We have informed the Deeper Life Church in Bolgatanga,” the statement read.

“We ask that you remember his wife, our 76-year-old mother, his grandchildren, and the five of us — Clement, Daniel, Anthony, Margaret, and Abel — in prayer. We are grateful for his life. Rest in peace, Baba,” the family added.

The family appealed for privacy as they mourn, asking the public to remember his wife, children, and grandchildren in their prayers.Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.