Following a meeting held between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission Board on Wednesday 31st August 2020, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio together with the Board on Thursday, September 1, 2022, paid a working visit to the Accra Zoo.

The visit follows the recent incident that occurred on Sunday, August 28th, 2020 where an intruder was attacked and injured by a lion at the Zoo.

Speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, Hon Benito Owusu-Bio called for a comprehensive report on the current security measures being put in place at the Zoo, stressing that the report "should include timeliness".

He asked the Board and Management of the Commission to as a matter of necessity erect a "High fence wall" to among others wade off intruders.

Hon. Benito used the opportunity to debunk the false information circulating on the escape of the lions at the Zoo.

He assured that the lion, lioness and 2 cubs are secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo.

The Deputy Minister used his visit to also interact with the staff of the Zoo and encouraged them not to live in despair, rather they should work hard for the benefit of themselves, the Commission and the country at large.

The Deputy CEO of the Commission in charge of Wildlife, Mr. Musah Iddrisu outlined some key measures being put in place to give the Zoo the needed face-lift.

These he said, include full-scale electricity, camera traps at vantage points, 3 main gates, a security post to house 3 permanent staff and a patrol team for the entire Achimota forest reserve.

He was however quick to add that efforts are underway to regularly train Zoo staff to enable them to acquire best practices and adequate knowledge in the field.

Plans accordingly to the Commission are also in place to provide uniforms for staff and visitor tags for easy identification.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry, Hon. Francis Manu Adabor, at the meeting, said the time has come for the Forestry Commission to market the Achimota Zoo like that of Sanctity in South Africa.

He also called on the Commission to " make good use of the Accra Zoo"

Pointing out that quality assurance is key and will look forward to it in Parliament later this year, 2022.

The Accra Zoo is currently closed following the incident while the Police commence an investigation into the matter.