3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has pushed back against recent demands for a blanket ban on all small-scale mining operations, describing such calls as misguided.

While condemning the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining, including the degradation of major water bodies, Duker stated the government’s commitment to promoting responsible mining practices.

He noted that the government remains resolute in its efforts to end illegal mining activities but stressed the need for a collective approach to address the issue.

His remarks follow appeals from professional organisations, such as the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and other unions, who have urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately ban small-scale mining in response to the widespread environmental damage caused by illegal operations.

Organised Labour has also threatened a nationwide strike if the government fails to take decisive steps to end the destruction of water bodies and the environment by illegal miners.

However, speaking at the commissioning of the Meretweso Community Mining Scheme in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region, Duker argued that banning small-scale mining would be a misplaced priority.

He further disclosed that the government plans to deploy river guards to protect water bodies from further harm.

“It is misdirected because I was expecting them to have condemned the statement made by his excellency the former President Mahama before even calling for this action because you can’t just in a way out of the blue you just say put a ban. Ban on what?” he questioned.

“What are the metrics, what have you done. What analysis have you done. The statement President Mahama made was unfortunate so why didn’t they in a way ask him to apologise?”

He acknowledged the damage being caused to water bodies and expressed support for taking measures against those responsible.

“Yes, people are destroying our water bodies; there are measures we need to take to clamp down on recalcitrants who are destroying our water bodies, and I agree with them perfectly…But I am against it.”

“Personally, I am against the call for the ban on mining generally. You can’t ban mining. Why must you ban mining?” he added.