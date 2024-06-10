4 hours ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng has advised Ghanaians to temper their expectations for the national team as they strive to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana recently pulled off an impressive 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako, marking their first win of 2024 and propelling them to joint-top of Group I in the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite this crucial win, Boateng cautions that the team is not yet at its peak and will require time to develop into a world-class squad.

“Our game is really down,” Boateng remarked in an interview with Joy Sports. “We shouldn’t pressure the team to make it to the World Cup at all costs.

Winning is good, but Ghana doesn't want to go to the World Cup only to be eliminated in the group stages like in 2014.

We want to go there and compete effectively. Right now, we’re not at that level; just because we won against Mali doesn’t mean we’re there. It takes time to reach the top.”

Boateng’s comments underscore the need for patience and realistic expectations from fans and stakeholders alike as the team continues to evolve under the guidance of coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars are set to face the Central African Republic on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, aiming to solidify their standing in the qualifiers.

While the recent win against Mali has reignited Ghana’s World Cup hopes, Boateng’s perspective is a reminder that sustainable success requires consistent performance and gradual improvement.

Fans are encouraged to support the team through its developmental phase, with the ultimate goal of not only qualifying for the World Cup but also making a significant impact on the global stage.