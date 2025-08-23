4 hours ago

Ghana defender Derrick Kohn has expressed confidence that the Black Stars are prepared to face any team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the four-time African champions gear up for their fifth appearance on the global stage.

Kohn’s Confidence

Speaking to 3Sports, the Union Berlin left-back shared his excitement:

“For me personally, it’s the first time to qualify for a World Cup. I’m very excited, obviously. I can’t wait for the tournament to start.”

On Ghana’s group challenge:

“The group is hard, obviously, it’s the World Cup, so every opponent is good. But I think Ghana is good and a big nation. We don’t have to make ourselves small; we are ready.”

Group L Fixtures



June 17, Toronto: Ghana vs Panama



June 23, Boston: Ghana vs England



June 27, Philadelphia: Ghana vs Croatia

Tournament Context



Ghana will be eager to improve on their early exits in Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022.



The expanded 2026 finals offer a fresh opportunity for the Black Stars to make a deeper run.



With Kohn among the new generation of players, Ghana’s squad blends youthful energy with established experience.

Significance



This campaign represents a chance for Ghana to reassert themselves on the world stage, building on their historic 2010 quarter-final run.



Kohn’s words reflect a squad mentality rooted in belief, ambition, and national pride.

This sets the tone for Ghana’s World Cup journey: a tough group, but a confident squad determined to prove themselves.