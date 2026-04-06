2 hours ago

Ghana international Derrick Köhn delivered an impressive all-round performance as Union Berlin played out a 1-1 draw with FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga.

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‎Union Berlin found themselves trailing after St. Pauli took the lead in the 25th minute, but Köhn proved influential in the comeback, providing the assist for the equaliser early in the second half.

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‎His contribution came in the 52nd minute, helping his side restore parity in a match that showcased his growing importance within the team.

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‎Beyond the assist, Köhn’s performance reflected a strong balance between attacking intent and defensive discipline. He registered two touches in the opposition box and attempted a shot from distance, while also completing a dribble and winning a foul.

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‎Defensively, the left-sided player was equally effective, winning four of his seven duels and maintaining a perfect record in ground challenges. He also contributed with a tackle and an interception, underlining his reliability at the back.

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‎The display highlights Köhn’s versatility and consistency, as he continues to establish himself as a key figure for Union Berlin.

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‎With performances like this, the 25-year-old is strengthening his case as an important option for both club and country ahead of a crucial period in the season.