German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn has celebrated winning the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray following their decisive victory against Konyaspor on the final day of the season.

Kohn, who joined Galatasaray during the winter transfer window, played a crucial role in the team's 3-1 triumph, providing an assist in the match.

The former Bayern Munich youth star set up Mauro Icardi's opening goal after 29 minutes. Icardi then doubled the lead six minutes into the second half.

Dries Mertens contributed by assisting Berkan Kutlu for the third goal just two minutes later, while Konyaspor's Louka Prip scored a late consolation goal for the hosts.

This victory secured Galatasaray their second consecutive league title, amassing 102 points in a season-long battle with fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce finished the season with 99 points after a dominant 6-0 win over Istanbulspor on the final day.

Since joining Galatasaray from German second-tier club Hannover 96, Kohn has made 13 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

His contributions have been vital in Galatasaray's successful campaign, and his assist in the final match showcased his impact on the team's offensive play.

Kohn's impressive performances have not only earned him silverware but also the admiration of Galatasaray fans as he continues to establish himself in Turkish football.