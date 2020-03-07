1 hour ago

Former Aduana Stars star man Derrick Sasraku is set to snub mega-rich Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities to join Hearts of Oak.

According to media reports, the Phobians are set to beef up their squad for the 2019/20 season with the target man.

The 25-year-old is currently holding talks with the management of the Capital based club over his possible switch despite earlier reports linking him to Legon Cities.

Sasraku returned to Ghana after mutually terminating his contract with Tunisian club Club Africain last month.

Hearts of Oak are hoping to end their ten-year Premier League trophy drought this season.

The Phobians have already secured the signature of former Bechem United and Al Hilal Omdurman striker Abednego Tetteh for the second phase of the 2019/20 season.

Sasraku is expected to sign a two-year deal with one-time CAF Champions League winners after a fruitful negotiations.

Hearts of Oak has become one of the lowest scoring clubs in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with only ten goals in their twelve Premier League games.

Sasraku left Aduana Stars in 2018 to join Tunisian top-flight side Club Africain after winning the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League with the 'Ogya' lads where he scored ten goals in 23 matches.

During his stay at Club Africain, he scored three times in his twenty appearances for the club.