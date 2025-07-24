38 minutes ago

Desmond Ofei has officially parted ways with Ghana’s U20 national team, the Black Satellites, bringing an end to his tenure as head coach.

The Belgium-based tactician, who took charge of the team in 2023, led Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship where the Satellites narrowly missed out on gold but qualified for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations after finishing as runners up in the regional tournament.

Ofei's departure follows months of speculation over his future, with the Ghana Football Association now expected to begin the search for a new head coach as part of efforts to restructure the national youth setup.

During his time in charge, Ofei was praised for introducing a more progressive style of play and giving opportunities to players from local clubs and academies. His reign also saw several promising talents emerge from the national U20 ranks into the senior team pipeline. Also during his time, he made a very great impact on the team as he achieved notable feats with the Black Satellites; he won the 2023 African Games on home soil, the 2024 WAFU B Runners Up, the 2025 U20 AFCON quarter finals and the bronze medal at the just ended 2025 WAFU B Championship.

He also doubled as an Assistant Coach to Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo since January 2025 and has since helped the team win three games out of four, including two FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Neither the GFA nor Ofei has released an official statement detailing the reason for the split, but sources close to the matter indicate it was a mutual decision aimed at allowing both parties to explore new directions.

The GFA is expected to announce a caretaker or permanent replacement in the coming weeks as the Black Satellites prepare for upcoming youth assignments.