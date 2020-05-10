1 hour ago

Radio presenter with Despite Group of Companies Kwasi Aboagye has hinted the company would take a cue from some media organisations and lay off some employees.

For the past few days, some prominent radio personalities have lost their jobs as their contracts were terminated by their employers.

Before Naa Ashorkor was axed from Multimedia Group Limited, Jon Germain and KOD had resigned from EIB Network where they served as radio hosts on Starr FM. Their exit, however, came controversies as reports suggested they were fired.

In the case of Y107.9FM, Caroline Sampson, MsNaa, Joel Orleans, Killerfingerz, DJ Snoop, DJ Mic-Smith and others had their contracts terminated because of the ripple effect of Coronavirus. GhanaWeb sources said there has been a significant dip in revenue from advertising as companies that do business with the radio station are badly affected by the pandemic.

Commenting on the issue on his Entertainment Review, Saturday, Kwasi Aboagye said there are indications some workers of Despite Media Group will be fired before long.

According to him, his Managing Director, Fadda Dickson, suggested during an interaction with him that Despite Media will soon emulate the step. Mr. Aboagye mentioned that it appeared the company already wanted to dismiss some persons but had been reluctant. The reluctance, he said, was because management put a human face onto the intended action.

The acceleration of the spread of the virus and its impact on businesses, he said, has afforded Despite Media the opportunity to send these workers who were marked for dismissal packing, alongside others who have for some time now failed to live up to expectations.

“Interestingly, I had a conversation with my boss, Fadda Dickson yesterday. I was telling him a friend told me he had heard Despite Media had also laid some workers off. He told me there is an indication Despite Media would do so. Media organisations have realized they’ve been very charitable so they’d use covid-19 as an excuse to reduce the number of employees… It is not just about Multimedia, it is not just about Global Media Alliance; my Despite Media inclusive,” he disclosed.

Brands of Despite Media owned by business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite include Accra-based Peace FM, Neat FM, Okay FM, UTV and Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Source: Ghanaweb