2 hours ago

Ghanaian business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, William Addo, among other big names graced the wedding ceremony of the son of Lawyer Stephen Boateng who is the CEO of the Kessben Group.

The 'big men' took the front row during the main traditional marriage, adorned in colourful kente fit for kings.

The wedding between Kessben's son, Festus Boateng, and his sweetheart, Asomdwoe Adjei took place in Kumasi on Thursday.

The father of the groom had his rich and prominent friends add colour to the ceremony which was widely published by bloggers on Instagram and other social media platforms.

It was a display of rich Asante culture coupled with a showcase of kente cloths. Also, top wedding vendors, were employed to make the ceremony the talk of the town.