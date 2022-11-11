43 minutes ago

Kennedy Osei, son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has been called to the bar.

He joins the tall list of graduates called to the bar, clad the black and white attire matching it with a peruke that brought a sense of formality and solemnity to their graduation ceremony, Friday, November 11, 2022.

In a post he shared on his Instagram, he posed wearing his graduation gown while seated with one leg crossed on the other.

His caption that accompanied the post read, “The Time Is Here: KENNEDY ASANTE OSEI ESQ. #GODFIRST. Thank you.”

His post has attracted many social media users and some stars to congratulate the businessman on achieving a higher milestone.

Reacting to his post, netizens shared many clapping emojis with others who expressed joy and shock after the post was shared barely one hour ago.

So far, his post has amassed close to seven thousand likes with over a hundred comments.

A social media reaction shared by Afia Schwarzenegger read, “Eishhhhhhh my learned colleague…[with five clapping emojis].”

Clemento Suarez also added, “Congratulations my fellow atta papa” while Selassie Ibrahim kept it simple with a warm “Congratulations.”