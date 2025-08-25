28 minutes ago

A 27-year-old woman identified as Adwoa has died following complications from surgery, after she refused a blood transfusion due to her religious beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness.

According to sources close to the family, Adwoa had recently undergone surgery to remove fibroids.

Postoperative assessments revealed that her blood levels were critically low, and doctors recommended a transfusion to stabilize her condition.

However, Adwoa declined the procedure, citing her adherence to the teachings of the Jehovah’s Witness faith, which forbids the intake of blood.

“She went home after surgery and passed away early this morning before dawn,” a family friend confirmed.

The sudden loss has left relatives and acquaintances grappling with the tension between religious convictions and life-saving medical interventions.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are known for their refusal to accept blood transfusions, even in life-threatening situations, based on their interpretation of biblical texts.

While the faith emphasizes spiritual integrity, medical professionals often warn that such decisions can carry fatal risks, particularly during major surgeries or in cases of severe anemia.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at a morgue for preservation.