2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has condemned the arrest and detention of former NEIP boss, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah.

Ofosu Nkansah was invited by the NIB to assist in an investigation on Monday and after being released without charge, he was subsequently arrested by armed men on Tuesday and has since been in detention.

In a press statement by the Minority Caucus, signed by its Chief Whip, Annor Dompreh, it accused the Executive Secretary to the President, Calistus Mahama of instigating the arrest, which the Minority condemned.

The Minority gave a background to the arrest and slammed the government for abusing its powers to intimidate those who express dissenting views.

"Mr. Ofosu after voluntarily presenting himself at the offices of the NIB on

Thursday, 5th February 2026, in the company of his legal counsel, Nana Agyei Baffour

Awuah Esq. (MP, Manhyia South) to assist with the investigation, was asked to go home without being charged.

Subsequently, On Monday 9th February 2026, whilst Mr. Ofosu was in Kumasi visiting his seriously ill father, he was again invited by the NIB to report to their office," the statement said.

"He however told them he was unable to make it because of his father's condition and rather asked that he be allowed to report on Wednesday 11th February 2026. The NIB however insisted that he reports on Tuesday 11th February 2026.

Upon Mr. Ofosu reporting to the NIB on Tuesday, he was taken to his house by heavily armed NIB agents to conduct a search after which they brought him back the NIB office at NIMA."

"While we cannot understand the essence of such forcible actions especially when Mr.

Nkansah has been fully cooperative, our focus is on the infringement of his rights by

carrying heavily armed officers without consent to search his home and forcibly whisking him to an unknown location."

"For the Minority Caucus, it is not lost on us that these excessive and abusive actions are politically targeted and wilfully carried out to cower people who speak out on matters at variance with the activities of the government of the day."

The Minority noted further that the NPP and its members subscribe to rule of law instituted by the constitution of our country.

It however, noted that the ''effect of these excessive actions of our security agencies in carrying out investigations is counteractive and highly detrimental to the democracy and the rule of law we have been building for decades in our country."

