2 hours ago

Ghanaian Gospel artiste Evangelist Diana Asamoah recently headlined her annual ‘ABBA Father’ event in Kumasi. Following the show, an exclusive report from Ruthy Mummie De-nelson’s camp revealed an unfortunate incident.

According to Ruthy of SeanCity TV fame, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has reportedly arrested her manager for using the ‘ABBA Father’ concert money she received in Kumasi, which was saved on her credit card, to play soccer betting.

This isn’t the first time Diana Asamoah has faced such issues. She recently had another team member arrested for withdrawing over 20,000 GHC from her MoMo account without permission.

Watch the interview below for more details: