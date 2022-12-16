18 minutes ago

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton is in cloud nine as her husband adds a law degree to his medical certificate.

Dr Joseph Hamilton bagged a Master of Laws certificate at The University Of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made by Diana who exclaimed how proud she is of her husband for being a positive academic example to their children.

She shared photos of them in a warm embrace at his graduation and the wide smiles on their faces is evidence of their abundant joy.

For those who commented that she seems more excited about the feat than her partner, Diana Hamilton said she shares in his joy because she provided “full moral support”.

“A cute handsome and hardworking graduate,” she teased her husband while he accepted his certificate from the Chancellor.

Watch video below: