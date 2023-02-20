6 hours ago

The first phase of the much-publicised Gospel musical concert, ‘Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton’ took place at the Perez Dome in Accra on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Multiple award-winning Gospel songstress Diana Hamilton, together with artists such as Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Bernice Panford, Perez Musik and Celestine Donkor performed on the night.

These celebrated artistes really dazzled patrons with back-to-back of their hit songs.

They all delivered stupendous performances that justified why they were the right choices to be billed for such a well-organized gospel event.

The well-attended gospel event was eloquently emceed by renowned broadcaster Fiifi Folson.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the concert included Sam George, Betty Mould Iddrisu, Sammy Gyamfi, Julius Debrah and Elizabeth Ohene.

All the patrons that spoke to Ghanaweekend.com after the event thanked the ‘Adom’ crooner for organising such a wonderful program.

The second phase of this year’s event will take place in Kumasi at the Bantama Church of Pentecost on February 26 with Piesie Esther, Moses OK, ACP Kofi Sarpong and Ceccy Twum together with Diana Hamilton.

The ‘Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton’ is a gospel music concert organised by the award-winning gospel songstress that started in 2014 in London with Ghana hosting its first edition in 2016.

Watch excerpts of their performances below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Weekend (@ghanaweekend)

Sourcecitifmonline