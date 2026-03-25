4 hours ago

Former Ghana assistant coach and Hearts of Oak coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has thrown his support behind the potential inclusion of England-born duo Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The pair, who have previously been linked with a nationality switch to Ghana, were left out of head coach Otto Addo’s squad for upcoming friendlies against the Austria national football team and the Germany national football team, a decision that has reignited debate among fans and pundits.

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‎Speaking to Graphic Sports, Dramani acknowledged the quality both players could bring, while also urging caution in integrating new faces so close to the tournament.

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‎“I personally think team building takes time, and too many new faces may not find the cohesion and fluidity needed for team chemistry. Three months is too short to introduce too much freshness,” he said.

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‎Despite this, the Hearts of Oak coach was unequivocal in his assessment of their abilities.

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‎“Ghana has been fortunate to have quality in the wide areas, but the quality of these two players is huge. I remember we made several attempts to get them to join the Black Stars before and after Qatar,” he added.

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‎Nketiah, who plays for Crystal Palace, and Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest, are both seen as players who could strengthen Ghana’s attacking options if they commit to the national team.

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‎Dramani also emphasised the personal nature of switching international allegiance, calling for patience in the process.

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‎“These are lifetime decisions, and players need time to make such long-term choices about their careers,” he said.

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‎Ghana, preparing for their fifth World Cup appearance, will compete in a 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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‎As discussions continue, the possible addition of Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi remains a key talking point, with many hoping their inclusion could further strengthen the Black Stars as they aim to make a strong impact on the global stage.