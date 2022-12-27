4 hours ago

Black Stars deputy coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani continued with his technical assistance program for his former schools and clubs in the Tamale municipality following his return from the 2022 World Cup.

The Ghana assistant manager, this time, saturated his support with some sports equipment for the schools and the clubs he engaged.

The former Asante Kotoko coach has made it a yearly program of offering technical assistance to the schools and clubs in Tamale during the holiday periods.

He, however, moved a notch higher with his support by offering some footballs, jerseys, bibs and cash to facilitate the growth and progress of sports in the schools and to help the clubs facilitate their training programs.

Beneficiary schools included Tamale Business SHS and Tamale Training College receiving bibs, footballs, markers and jerseys.

He also donated technical wears for the RTU Technical Team and gave the club a set of bibs, footballs and markers. The old players of RTU, who were former team mates of Didi Dramani also had their share of his benevolence, receiving 2 sets of bibs, footballs and cash.

Pearlpia Ladies, Hearts Babies and Savannah Ladies were also given footballs, jerseys, bibs and markers to help their training programs.

Despite these donations, Didi also donated 18 markers for the 18 women’s clubs in the region as well as sanitary pads.

The former Asante Kotoko coach has always shared technical knowledge to communities in and around Tamale and this year’s is just an upgrade.

Dramani is the assistant coach of the Black Stars and assisted Otto ADDO to qualify the team for the 2022 World Cup where Ghana’s performance has given hope for the future.