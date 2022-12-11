1 hour ago

After 12 hours of waiting for Wizkid, the headliner of a just-ended concert that took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, patrons appear enraged about the fact that the Nigerian singer failed to show up on stage.

The over 5,000 patrons gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium were left in shock and disappointment at 4 am on December 11, 2022, when the technical team began dissembling some of the equipment on stage at the ‘Wizkid live’ music concert without addressing the crowd, who were left in confusion.

As they waited indefinitely for Wizkid to mount the stage since 4pm the previous day, the atmosphere was filled with bitterness and rage from the audience who either requested a refund or insisted on witnessing the ‘Starboy’ on stage before they leave.

Several performances were witnessed from the likes of Gyakie, Efya, Darkovibes and so on, except the man of the moment.

It was reported that when Wizkid’s official Disc Jockey, 'DJ Tunez', took over the stage with some live band tunes, expectations went high and the mood was energized as many thought the ‘Essence’ hitmaker was next.

But, as the live band mixes began to take longer than expected, the crowd’s enthusiasm began to die down and yet still, the organizers failed to offer proper communication to inform them about WizKid’s development.

It was said that the crowd was left in limbo until about 3:47am when Wizkid’s official DJ, screamed twice ‘the promoter fucked up’ over Black Sherif’s "Kwaku the Traveller," and that was when the crowd got the memo.

Rumours were rife that Wizkid was unsatisfied with the attendance and the fact that it could destroy his ‘Sold out king’ track record, hence his absence.

Shortly after that, rumours that Wizkid wouldn’t be performing due to the ‘below standard’ attendance began circulating on social media and patrons began trooping out of the stadium whiles venting their hearts out.

However, Wizkid is yet to either issue a statement, post an update or an apology on any of his social media platforms regarding his absence at the concert.

Checkout the tweets below:

Source: Ghanaweb