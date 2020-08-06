2 hours ago

The acting General Manager of GHOne Television, Nana Aba Anamoah, has defended Serwaa Amihere after her interview with Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Serwaa was subjected to ridicule online following her interview with the minister.

Internet trolls asserted she didn’t conduct much research before the interview commenced.

However, Nana Aba in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net believes Serwaa Amihere did a fantastic work.

The popular broadcaster advised the people joining the bandwagon to troll Serwaa Amihere to watch the full interview.

She wrote on Twitter: