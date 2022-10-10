3 hours ago

The Ministry of Finance is grateful to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission team for its visit, and the resultant progress made in discussions toward possible support for the government’s Programme for Economic Growth.

The Public Relations office of the Finance Minister in a statement expressed how encouraged government is by the progress made so far.

“We look forward to continuing our engagement and remain committed to working tirelessly to create a stable and resilient macroeconomic environment, ensure debt sustainability, and maintain social cohesion.”

“Ghana is at a pivotal moment in her history and we are grateful for the IMF’s support, and indeed the support of all Ghanaians, as we work together to bolster Ghana’s build-back effort,” he added.

It reiterated government’s steadfastness in its resolve to fast-track negotiations with the IMF.

“Discussions with the fund will, therefore, continue earnestly in the coming weeks, during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, commencing on Monday 10th October 2022, in Washington D.C.”

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday, October 7, 2022, concluded a two-week working visit to Accra.

During the visit, the IMF delegation called on H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; and held high-level meetings with H.E. Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, Finance Minister Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and their teams.

The IMF delegation also met with Parliament’s Finance Committee, the Trades Union Congress, the private sector, civil society, and development partners.

Source: citifmonline