1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged Ghanaian to disregard documents making rounds on various social media platforms as gazetted results of the 2020 Parliamentary elections.

In a statement released by the EC, it calls on all Ghanaians to reject the purported documents circulating on social media as it is fake.

It also adds that all gazetted results of the 2020 Parliamentary Elections can be purchased at the Assembly Press.

There has been a raging debate on various social media platforms between supporters of the two leading parties as reports indicate that an individual has gone to court to place an injunction on the gazetting of the Hohoe Parliamentary seat which was won by the Energy Minister and NPP 's candidate John Peter Amewu.

Already the Presidential election has been gazetted but that of the parliamentary elections is yet to be done according to the electoral commission.

When the gazetting is done disgruntled candidates can then see redress at the Supreme Court to dispute the results.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: