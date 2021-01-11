13 hours ago

Asokwa Deportivo were off to a flying start on Sunday as they beat Swedru All Blacks 2-1 in their Division One League opener. Goals from Gordon Kusi Brooklyn (25th minute) and Raymond Owusu Frimpong (43rd minute) gave them their first win of the season.

Elsewhere, Remember A. Boateng was on target for New Edubiase United FC in their slim 1-0 win against Achiken FC at the Gyamfi park in Bekwai.

The attacker broke the deadlock on the hour mark after stealing his way into the goal area of the visitors having come on for Isaac Mensah in the 54th minute. It took him only six minutes to make an impact as he scored the games’ only goal in the 60th minute for New Edubiase FC.

Other results are:

