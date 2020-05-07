2 hours ago

A new video and photos from a close source that sees the moment Gospel Musician Joyce Blessing was quarreling with her sister-in-law over the custody of her three children.

Apparently, we reported here on rumors of a divorce between Joyce Blessing and her husband, Joy Dave.

Joyce Blessing this morning went to the house of her sister-in-law (her husband’s sister) to pick up her kids but she wasn’t allowed to do so.

From what we have gathered so far, Dave Joy left home with the 3 children without the knowledge of his wife, Joyce Blessings.

Joyce Blessing was also insisting that she should be allowed to go into the house if indeed the kids are not locked up inside.

This led to an exchange of words that caused a little crowd to gather around the house.

Watch the video below

Celebrities Buz