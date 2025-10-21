7 minutes ago

Medical leaders across Ghana have been challenged to take a frontline role in reshaping the nation’s response to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), as health experts gathered at Kwahu for the Medical Superintendents Tasked To Lead Bold Reforms In Fight Against Non-Communicable Diseases

This year’s conference, themed “Leading the Fight Against NCDs: The Role of the Medical Superintendent in Integrated Care,” convened medical superintendents, administrators, and public health professionals from across the country to deliberate on how Ghana can effectively manage the rising burden of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and cancers.

Discussions centered on how hospital leadership can drive innovation, promote integrated care models, and influence behavioral change to reduce NCD-related deaths, which continue to account for a growing share of hospital admissions and mortality nationwide.

The forum also explored ways to improve collaboration between district hospitals, primary care facilities, and community health programs to enhance early detection and preventive care.

Speakers at the event highlighted the urgency of investing in preventive measures and adopting data-driven approaches to healthcare delivery.

Many called for reforms in resource allocation, workforce capacity building, and leadership accountability in order to ensure that NCD prevention becomes a national health priority.

Participants emphasized that medical superintendents, as the link between policy and service delivery, play a critical role in aligning hospital operations with national health goals.

They were urged to demonstrate proactive leadership and embrace innovations that can reduce the cost and complexity of treating NCDs.

The health system has faced increasing strain from the double burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, compounded by lifestyle-related risk factors such as poor diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and alcohol consumption.

Experts warn that without an integrated response, the economic and social costs could escalate, undermining the country’s health gains and development targets.

Addressing the closing session of the conference, Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh commended the Medical Superintendents Group for their sustained commitment to improving healthcare delivery despite resource challenges.

He described medical superintendents as “the engine of transformation” in the health sector and called for stronger teamwork and accountability at all levels of service delivery.

The Minister announced plans to establish a dedicated health sector fund to bolster financing for healthcare initiatives and strengthen the country’s preparedness against emerging health threats.

He underscored that the government’s success in combating NCDs will depend on discipline, efficiency, and collective commitment among healthcare professionals.

“We cannot afford to sit on the fence,” Mintah Akandoh cautioned. “The fight against NCDs demands innovation, leadership, and shared responsibility. Every health professional must see themselves as part of the solution.”

His remarks drew applause from delegates, many of whom described the Minister’s message as a timely call to action for the health leadership to champion a new era of reform and resilience in the nation’s battle against Non-Communicable Diseases.