Like it or not, while some Ghanaians cannot survive a day without food under this lockdown period, hence pleading with the government to supply them with food, there is a group of people whose daily survival is dependent on drugs.

The battle of satisfying ones' high on a daily basis can be equalled to the quest of meeting the daily food requirement in the country.

In Ghana, cocaine is the 3rd most abused drug, coming right after Marijuana and Tramadol. Other common drugs on the streets include; codeine, ecstasy, DMT and even crystal meth.

In a new documentary released by Think Ghana Foundation, about 6 Ghanaians ranging from as young as age 16 to 45 years have shared their plight with being addicted to cocaine.

"I want to stop. I don't like the lifestyle I'm in right now. I steal, prostitute just to get money for drugs. I need help," 45-year-old Diana Ntriwaa shares her story amidst uncontrollable tears.

In the documentary monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana explained that she was introduced into the cocaine lifestyle by her white husband.

"My name is Dianah Ntriwah, I'm 45 years old. Drugs have destroyed my life. Everything I have tried to make it work has proved futile. I have been doing drugs for almost 12 years. I don't have any help. My white husband taught me how to sniff cocaine and ever since, my life has become miserable. I have sold the car he bought for me, my house and everything I own."

Also is 16-year-old Ruth Amponsah, who after the demise of her parents was introduced to sniffing of cocaine by her friends. Wearing a striped green and white shirt, with unkempt hair, and visible white lips, Ruth said she cannot live a day without cocaine.

"It is not a good thing. If I don't get to sniff a day, I go through a lot of pain. Please this is an advise for you. If anyone gives it to you, don't accept it. I need help, I want to stop."

Sammy, an 18-year-old man also narrated how his family now despises him, because of his lifestyle due to the addiction of cocaine.

"I am Sammy, an 18-year-old man. The lifestyle that I picked hasn't helped me. So, my brothers who have started doing that, I'm begging you to put a stop to it. A young guy like me. I have indulged myself in this bad lifestyle. A lifestyle that is difficult to stop. When your siblings and brothers see you, they become angry. I am not happy about my lifestyle but it is because of friends that is why I'm here."

Source: Ghanaweb