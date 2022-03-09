5 hours ago

Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akuapem North Constituency is in for trouble as her bid to retaining a third term is gradually hitting a snack.

This follows a ruling by the grievances committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) overturning an earlier decision by the Constituency to disqualify some 480 polling station executives from contesting in the polls.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry in concert with the Constituency Chairman was seeking to disqualify all 480 who are currently serving polling station executives out of 670 from running with the excuse they campaigned for an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2020 polls.

As a result, they were frustrated in the process leading to a petition filed by the aggrieved party executives after some of them were denied access to the nomination forms among other machinations to thwart their efforts.

In the petition to the National Party’s Appellate committee that has oversight responsibility over such matters, they revealed that the process in the Akuapem North Constituency has been fraught with irregularities and causing a lot of disaffection amongst our party people which cannot be grossed over.

They cited among other things the hoarding of the nomination forms which were filled at secret locations for preferred candidates sparking tension in the area.

But National Party’s Appellate committee chaired by the General Secretary John Boadu with support from the Director of Research and Elections and the Constitutional and Legal Committee Member Garry Nimako Marfo on Tuesday overturned the decision at the constituency level, cleared all the over 480 affected polling station executives and granted them the opportunity to participate in the process.

The committee argued that claims that these executives campaigned for an independent candidate in the 2020 polls was not backed by evidence for which reason they should be disqualified.

A distraught MP was seen leaving the NPP Headquarters annex at Kokomlemle in the company of her aides amidst some party supporters in the Akropong Constituency had thronged there to register their anger against the MP and her constituency chairman.

It would be recalled that, these two people orchestrated the Unopposed Contest for the Parliamentary Primaries of the current MP, Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Agyei by taking out celebrated Legal Luminary Philip Addison and longtime financier MR. Twumasi