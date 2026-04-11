14 hours ago

Police National FC this weekend will take a trip to Cape Coast to play Ebusua Dwarfs FC in the 2025/26 Access Bank Division One League week 26.

The visitors heading into this fixture is not looking good, considering their current position in Zone Three league table. Police National FC defeat at home to Soccer Intellectuals last week, pushed them back to the relegation zone, a spot worrying the outfit.

Sitting 16th with 25 points, the Tesano-based outfit have set sight on returning to winning ways following poor run of form in recent matches.

Boosting of losing just a game in seven matches from week 16 to 22, Police National can not parade themselves a such due to dip in form. However, head coach Mustapha Fudail believe it's not over to turn things around.

Speaking to Kolog Bonaventure ahead of their clash with Ebusua Dwarfs FC says, their defeat at home was unfortunate and they're looking forward to compensating their fans with a better outcome on Sunday.

"We can't blame ourselves much for how our game ended last week at home but keep pushing. At this crucial time, every point is important for our course and we should be looking forward to pick a good one on Sunday"

"We know it will be difficult but when we're able to do everything right and convert our chances, we will get there. We're targeting for a win but a point won't be bad considering the points gap on the table now", the former Hasaacas FC trainer added.

Police National FC would need to avoid defeats in the remainder of league matches to retain their slot in the country's second-tier competition.

Meanwhile, their clash with Ebusua Dwarfs FC is slated for Sunday, April 12 2026 exactly 3:00pm, where they are expected to avoid double defeat on the hands of Dwarfs who had the better off Police National FC in the first round- 1-0 victory.

Victory for Police will not only boost their relegation survival battle but will also deny Ebusua Dwarfs FC a double over them.

The mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs sit second on the log with 44 points.