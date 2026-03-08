2 hours ago

Division One League debutant Police National FC secured an enigmatic away victory over Nsuopun Fidelity FC to skip relegation, following a 2-1 scoreline.

With forward Sulley Mohammed netting a brace for the visitors, it was enough to hand them all vital three points guiding their path away from Division One league Zone Two relegation zone.

Police National FC who have being in stupendous form in their last six league matches, picking four victories, a draw and a defeat were bent on maintaining their envious run of form in the league, hence exhibited a mouthwatering performance in Tarkwa to offer point margin to the red zone.

The host broke the deadlock in the first half with a deserving goal when the visitors had yet to settle down.

From a goal down in the early stages of the match day 22 encounter, Sulley Mohammed scored to draw parity at the struck of half time, exactly on the 39th minute before adding the second two minutes into the second department of the clash [47th minute].

The triumph ensures Coach Mustapha Fudail side, officially move away from the relegation zone expected to make a case and retain their division one league slot.

Police National FC now sit 11th in Zone Two with 24 points having played 22 points, 5 points clear away from the relegation zone.

Sulley Mohammed following his brace, was adjudged Most Valuable Player of the Match (MoTM).

WHAT NEXT?

The Tesano based outfit will next face PAC Academy at home - Tuba Astro Turf where they are expected to keep their momentum going and target middle table spot with that clash.

Story Kolog Bonaventure