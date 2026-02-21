1 hour ago

Rejuvenated Division One League side Police Nationals FC are poised for scalp over FC Ashanti Gold 04 in this weekend league fixture. Police Nationals will take a trip away to face Ashanti Gold in week 20 fixture Sunday.

The encounter is tipped to be crunchy considering the current performance of Police Nationals FC and Ashanti Gold 04, with the latter targeting topflight promotion this season.

Home side, FC Ashanti Gold 04 sit 2nd in Zone Two league table with 37 points. Accumulated same points with leaders Ebusua Dwarfs FC but falls short with a goal deficit, a path they would look to build on for qualification.

Police Nationals FC on the other hand, falls in the relegation zone and ought to move up, facing Ashanti Gold 04 this period looks a tricky match but one head coach Mustapha Fudail would have to clear. They are unbeaten in their last 4 league matches, registering 3 victories and a draw.

A point of inspiration for the security personnel's. They have amassed 4 points in their last two away games heading into this fixture.

Under the stewardship of head coach Mustapha Fudail, Police Nationals FC seems revived and aiming to escape relegation. The Tesano based outfit are on a resurgence, having accumulated 10 points out of 12 and not lost a single game in the second round.

After Mustapha's appointment, Police FC have won 4, drawn 2 and lost 2 in their first 8 league games (14 points from the possible 24). A form every opponent, should not overlooked hence Police FC ambition to ambush FC Ashanti Gold 04 on Sunday.

A win for Police FC will extend their unbeaten run to five and mark their 4th straight victory of the ongoing league campaign.

After week 19, Police FC sit 14th on the log with 18 points, just 2 points away from relegation zone.

Story Kolog Bonaventure