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Police National FC takes a trip to Kumasi to entertain former Ghana Premier league side King Faisal FC in the 2025/26 Access Bank Division One League.

Head coach of Tesano-based outfit Police National FC, Mustapha Fudail will lead his charges to face his former club in the week 24 fixture on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Police National FC despite sharing spoils in their last league game at home against PAC Academy 1-1, is hoping for a positive result in their trip to Kumasi. Speaking ahead of the big game, Mustapha Fudail says he believes the encounter will be a tough one but still gunning for result that will sustain his outfit.

Insisting, ultimate task is to avoid defeat in Kumasi.

"To face King Faisal tomorrow will be a tough match, because its my former club, I played there"

"Looking at the table King Faisal have performed well and that makes it a difficult one for us, but we need the points more than they do for our survival", the trainer said.

King Faisal FC last week, secured a point away after holding Sekondi Eleven Wise to a goalless draw away and looks sharp to unsettle the visitors but this is what Coach Mustapha has to say; "We are well prepared for the clash, having intensified our training sessions ahead of the game"

"Everything is alright but aiming for a positive outcome tomorrow, we can not afford to suffer defeat".

The crunchy encounter is slated to kickoff exactly 3:00pm Sunday at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Police National FC after week 23 sits 12th with 25 points with King Faisal FC 8th on the log with 31 points. The task for Mustapha Fudail looks huge after King Faisal FC had the better off them in the first round, after harvesting a 2-1 victory over them at their own backyard.

The visitors would have to exhibit high profile performance to secure at least a point on the road to bolster their seasonal ambition.

Story Kolog Bonaventure