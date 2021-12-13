2 hours ago

Yeboah Amos scored in the first half for Berekum Arsenal as they overcame a resilient Dreams Tamale side 1-0 on Match Day four of the Division One League at the Golden City Park.

The home side who came off a heavy defeat (4-0) to Tamale City on Match Day three went into the game badly battered and restore some pride against the new entrants. After an entertaining start to the game, Berekum Arsenal finally got the needed opener inside 33 minutes to tilt things in their favour.

Dreams Tamale pushed for the equaliser before the break but Arsenal stood resolute as they went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Back from recess, Arsenal continued to press for the second goal but Amos Yeboah comig close to his second of the day but Abdul Rauf Mohammed pulled a brilliant save to stop him.

Captain Eric Asante led by example by clearing all the onslaughts that came from the visitors as they held on to win 1-0 at the Golden City Park.

In Tamale – Steadfast FC won their first game of the season after beating Bofoakwa Tano 2-1 at the Aliu Mahama stadium. Abdullah Abu and Abdul Shakun netted for Steadfast while Solomon Obliyet scored for Bofoakwa.

Samuel Ofori scored a brace with Godfred Sakyi and Abdul Rahman netting one each as Nsoatreman FC annihilated Kintampo FC 4-0 to move to the top of the table with 10 points. Young Apostles sit in 2nd place with 8 points while Tamale City occupies the third spot with 7 points.

