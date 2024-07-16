49 minutes ago

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo has praised Organised Labour for their staunch opposition to the sale of 60% shares in four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

In an interview on The Point of View on Channel One TV, Domelevo lauded Organised Labour’s determination to prevent the sale, emphasizing the importance of proper consultation and protecting interests.

“I follow all those developments with keen interest, and I must say kudos to Organised Labour for standing their ground against what I think is not right. If you’re doing something on my behalf which is right, I think it’s proper to consult me, such that I know that you’re securing my interest,” he told host Bernard Avle.

He highlighted that members of Organised Labour would have been disadvantaged if North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had not exposed the government’s plan.

Domelevo questioned the decision to sell government assets to a cabinet minister, describing it as “strange” and calling for institutions like Organised Labour to hold public officials accountable.

“So, if these things were not revealed by Ablakwa, otherwise, before you realised, it has been sold. And I find it very strange that a government will sell government property to a member of the government.

“I don’t know where we’re on conflict of interest and how we’re respecting the provision under Article 284, which says a public officer should not put himself or herself into a position whereby his personal interests would conflict with the work that he/she does. I find it a bit strange and kudos to Organised Labour, I think we need a bit more of that to hold people accountable,” he said.

Regarding the delay by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in releasing its investigation report on Ablakwa’s petition, Domelevo criticized enforcement agencies for their insensitivity to public concerns.

“I don’t think it is impatient of the general public, I think the enforcement agencies are really insensitive to the public. I believe everybody has heard of this saying that justice delayed is justice denied. But even in the court of law, just as CHRAJ is also doing, it is the same thing. Issues of national interest go to court, CHRAJ or enforcement agencies and it takes us forever,” he said.